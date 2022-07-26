LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's third comedy club is scheduled to open this fall at Fourth Street Live! downtown.
In a news release Tuesday, Fourth Street Live! said Laugh Louisville will host "today's top touring comedians" on the second level of the entertainment district on 4th Street between Jefferson Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
“Laugh Louisville is delighted to join The Cordish Companies family in the Bluegrass state at Fourth Street Live!” John Tobin, owner and producer of Laugh Louisville, said in the release. “Laugh Louisville also joins our extensive and growing live comedy family based out of Boston with offerings throughout North America. Let’s get laughing, Louisville!”
Tobin and his team have opened several comedy venues across the country, including Asylum NYC, Detroit House of Comedy, Plano House of Comedy and Laugh Boston.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Laugh Louisville Comedy Club to Fourth Street Live!” said Jenny Clements, a spokeswoman for Fourth Street Live!. “Laugh Louisville is going to add an exciting new entertainment option to the district and will be a great addition to downtown.”
For more information on Laugh Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.