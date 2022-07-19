LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks, which has locations in Louisville, Lexington and Ashland, was acquired by Five Star Parks & Attractions.
The Hattan family opened the first Malibu Jack's location in Lexington nine years ago and then expanded into Louisville. Officials said they will continue to have a relationship with the original owners.
In a news release, Five Star Parks said it was drawn to Malibu Jack's because the company transforms vacant buildings, instead of building new venues.
"Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive impact on our communities, turning what had been an eyesore or empty store into a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike," said Terry Hatton, the original owner. "We love that challenge, and what appeals to us about this partnership with Five Star is that we’ll be able to expand our reach, bringing our original vision to families across the country."
Malibu Jack's, located on Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, features indoor go-karts, bowling alleys, mini golf, laser tag, rides and arcades.
Five Star Parks & Attractions also owns amusement parks in Branson, Missouri; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and other cities.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.