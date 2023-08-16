LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has introduced a new cellar aged bourbon.
The bourbon first spends about six years in a traditional bourbon warehouse as it endures Kentucky's temperature changes.
Then the barrels are moved to the distillery's whiskey cellar for an additional five to six years before being blended to taste and bottled.
The cellar's constantly cool environment allows the bourbon to develop a deeper flavor without the bitterness.
“For more than 65 years, aging our whisky for a decade-plus wasn’t something we did,” Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker and grandson of the founders at Maker's Mark, said in a news release. “It’s not that we didn’t believe in it; we simply hadn’t found a way to do it that didn’t compromise on our taste vision – until now. Cellar Aged embodies an older whisky that’s distinctly Maker’s Mark. One rooted in challenging convention, delivering new flavor experiences from the environment that surrounds us, and building on a taste vision that’s been generations in the making.”
Cellar Aged is set to be an annual limited release.
It will be available for $150 in the U.S. starting in September. For more information, click here.
