LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday shopping season is gearing up for Black Friday sales. Many stores are releasing schedules for the shopping rush. Here's our list, which will be updated.
Best Buy - The stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and has additional online deals.
Jefferson Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individual stores may vary. Christmas Eve open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas. Dec. 26 open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
JC Penney - JC Penney will begin its Black Friday sale on Wednesday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and will stay open Friday until 10 p.m.
Mall St. Matthews - Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to Midnight. Black Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Individual store hours may vary. Christmas Eve open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Christmas. Dec. 26 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Meijer - Most Meijer stores are open 24 hours. Meijer is offering its Black Friday deals all week long beginning Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. and extending through Saturday, Nov. 30. The bargains include weeklong Black Friday deals, two days of doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Oxmoor Center - Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to Midnight. Black Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Individual store hours may vary. Christmas Eve open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Christmas. Dec. 26 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target - Target will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Doors close at 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and reopen at 7 a.m.
Walmart - Most Walmart stores are already open 24 hours. Black Friday deals begin online at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The retailer will begin its Black Friday event in stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
