LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marco's Pizza opened its first Louisville location in Valley Station on Monday.
The new restaurant sits at the corner of Dixie Highway and Elzie Road. It's the fourth Marco's location in Kentucky
"The opening is a special milestone for us — showcasing the real love that the community has for Marco’s. ," said Doug Prickett, regional manager at Marco’s Pizza, said in a news release. "We look forward to serving the community with the highest level of customer service along with quality ingredients and authentically crafted Italian cuisine that residents of Louisville can know and trust time and time again."
Macro's, which is based in Toledo, Ohio, offers pizza, subs, wings, salads, desserts and more.
For more information, click here or call 502-890-8266.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.