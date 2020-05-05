LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Tuesday, Jeff Johnson walked into Galan's Meat Market and Deli looking for a specific cut of meat.
“I wanted the rib-eye, but they don’t have any right now,” Johnson said.
Instead, Johnson left with pork chops.
Carlos Galan, co-owner of Galan’s Meat Market and Deli and Galan’s Meat Market and Grille, told WDRB News he expects to run low on other meats besides rib-eye steaks.
“We’re a little worried, preoccupied about what the future holds,” Galan said.
Galan said it is all about supply and demand. He said he is watching customers buy more meat, meat that is being held up at processing plants dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
“That pipeline’s been empty," he said.
Due to the production challenges, Wendy’s said some of its menu items may be in short supply at times.
Costco told WDRB News it is limiting three fresh meat items per member because of the shortage its stores are seeing.
Galan is trying to keep up with his supply by calling around to different suppliers, and expects he will have to pay more for meat next time around.
“When you buy something for $2 dollars a pound, now you’re buying it for $5 dollars a pound so that changes your pricing structure,” he said. “No doubt the customer will see that.”
Galan said he expects to get his next big meat shipment on Friday.
