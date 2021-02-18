LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A delivery to Dare to Care means thousands of families the Louisville area will be having turkey dinners.
Meijer said it delivered nearly 5,500 frozen turkeys to the food bank Thursday. The donation is part of a promise to donate $1 million in turkeys to food banks across the Midwest.
"While progress is being made against the pandemic, we understand the impact it's made remains a challenge for many people," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a release. "Meijer cares about our communities, and we wanted to do our part to help those in need."
Dare to Care is one of 10 food banks receiving the frozen turkeys. Donations are also being made in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit.
Meijer and its "Simply Give" program donated more than $7.6 million in food in 2020 to help feed families across the Midwest.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.