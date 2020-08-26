LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's newest home improvement store is scheduled to open next week.
Menards off Preston Highway in Okolona is set to open Aug. 31. It has a full-service lumber yard, home improvement supplies, gardening equipment and power tools. The Okolona location will be Kentucky's third Menards store.
The store also has everyday essentials like health and beauty products, pet supplies, automotive items and even groceries.
It also has locations in Owensboro and Florence. The only other location in the nearby area is in Jeffersonville.
