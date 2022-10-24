LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Con Huevos location officially opened Monday on Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown.
It's the fourth location for the Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant that's influenced by Guadalajara culture. The restaurant was founded by husband and wife owners, Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo.
"It is a thrill to open our fourth location," Martinez said in a news release. "When opening the first Con Huevos in 2015, our dream was to bring rich flavors, freshness, and the level of service that is found in Mexican culinary culture to America."
According to a news release, the new location has original artwork from Guadalajara native, Dalid Orozco. Menu items include huevos rancheros, churros, tres leches pancakes, chilaquiles, street tacos and Cuban coffee.
Food at the restaurant is made from scratch daily, and there isn't a freezer, according to a news release. The hours are currently set at 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
