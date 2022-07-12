LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four months after the city of Madison announced plans for a multimillion-dollar investment project including a shopping center and apartments, the names of several of the national retail stores coming to town were released.
Community members learned Tuesday morning that Hobby Lobby, Five Below and TJ Maxx are coming to Madison. Another store is expected to be announced soon, after lease agreements are finalized. The shopping center will be called the Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing.
"Today marks a new day for Madison's hilltop that will usher in a much needed investment in new retail, restaurants, housing, sidewalks, enhanced traffic safety, and new road infrastructure improvements," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said at a groundbreaking ceremony.
The investment is an area of the city known as the "hilltop," off Michigan Road and Clifty Drive. It's about a five-minute drive from the historic downtown. The 22-acre site has been empty for about a decade. In March, the city's Redevelopment Commission entered into an economic development agreement to transform the property, a $54 million project.
Plans for the redevelopment include the creation of 155,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as room for nearly 200 housing units.
The plans also call for improved bike and pedestrian access, park amenities, road improvements and the addition of a new traffic light and storm water retention basin.
Officials said the project is anticipated to be completed in three phases, with the shopping center expected to open in late 2023 and the apartments in 2024. The third phase would be the construction of additional retail space.
