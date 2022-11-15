LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A natural wine bar has opened in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Canary Club opened on the corner of South Shelby Street and Shelby Parkway on Monday night.
The business will have weekly wine features and Karaoke night. The owner's sister company, "The Breeze," also opened next door.
The Canary Club is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it's open 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Food is available very night until 1:30 a.m.
Free coffee is being served all week.
