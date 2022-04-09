LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville no-kill shelter has named a new executive director.
Megan Gonterman, who has has more than 14 years of experience in animal welfare, says she was drawn to the Animal Care Society for its dedication to the proper care of all its animals.
The shelter held an event on Saturday to welcome Gonterman and celebrate its annual fundraising partnership with Raising Cane's. The fast food chain donated approximately $4,600 to the Animal Care Society.
"Coming to the Animal Care Society, I'm hoping people will learn more about us, help us increase our adoptions, help us increase our community outreach and use us as a support for the community," Gonterman said.
The shelter, which is located at 12207 Westport Road, has more than 20 dogs and more than 10 cats available for adoption.
