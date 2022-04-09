Christopher Gladin just opened Miso's Game Room and Collectibles in Jeffersontown near AMC Stonybrook 20.
The shop offers up a variety of collectible items and games for sale.
It also has arcade games, a tabletop game room, and a place to paint game board miniatures.
Gladin says these things have been a lifelong passion for him, and he wants to provide a space for people to enjoy their hobbies.
"I don't want people to just come in, buy something and leave," said Gladin. "I want them to come in, talk to me about their collection, tell me about what games there playing, tell me about what hobbies they're working on right now and then do some of that stuff here. And enjoy their time before they go home and get back to the grind."
The name Miso came from Gladin's dog, whose face also inspired the shop's logo.
The shop is located at 8603 Citadel Way Unit 108.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.