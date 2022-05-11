LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you become a lifeguard at Holiday World & Spashin' Safari, you could get up to $1,000 in bonus money.
Lifeguards get $250 for completing training at Splashin' Safari and working 80 hours. Then, they get another $250 for completing 300 work hours.
📣 NEW! $1,000 DOLLAR BONUS FOR LIFEGUARDS! 😎🏖️ Lifeguards are eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses this summer if they work at least 300 hours in Splashin' Safari, stay actively employed through Labor Day, and have 3 or fewer absences. Apply now: https://t.co/1JjrKGWRzc pic.twitter.com/XdoXNxWz9x— Holiday World (@HolidayWorld) May 10, 2022
In addition, they double their bonus to $1,000 by working Labor Day and having three or fewer absences.
Splashin' Safari opens next Thursday. To apply, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.