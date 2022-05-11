HOLIDAY WORLD.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you become a lifeguard at Holiday World & Spashin' Safari, you could get up to $1,000 in bonus money.

Lifeguards get $250 for completing training at Splashin' Safari and working 80 hours. Then, they get another $250 for completing 300 work hours.

In addition, they double their bonus to $1,000 by working Labor Day and having three or fewer absences.

Splashin' Safari opens next Thursday. To apply, click here.

