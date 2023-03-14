L.O.S. Vibes Market store front - 3.14.23

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Local. Organic. Sustainability. That's the name and focus of a new market in downtown Jeffersonville. Literally, it's in the name - L.O.S. Vibes Market.

L.O.S. Vibes Market, located at 250 Spring Street, offers locally-sourced food, bulk items, and locally-made products like soaps and balms with hopes of bringing the community together. 

Owner Hannah Uhl is new to the area, having moved from California with her family, but immediately saw a need for this type of store.

"I felt like there was something missing from everything down here," Uhl said.

The farmer's market in downtown Jeffersonville, Uhl said, allows people the chance to buy locally-sourced products, but not year round. 

"I don't intend on us to be like competition with anyone," Uhl said. "I just want us to be a part of the community, and really fill in any little gaps that I feel we need in this area."
 
Fresh, made daily grab n' go section is stocked with sandwiches and cheese plates, along with different bakery items, to give the downtown community fast and healthy meal options.
Sustainability is the name of the game at L.O.S. Vibes Market. The bulk section is all about B.Y.O.C. - bring your own container. Epsom salt, laundry soap and herbs and spices along with many other pantry staples will be available for people to scoop up as much as they want into reusable containers, or purchase a container at the market.

"In the name of sustainability, we really want you to be reusing things - I don't care if it's a jar from another store," Uhl said. 

Community is also a huge aspect of L.O.S. Vibes Market. Uhl wants to educate the community about sustainability and promote togetherness. She hopes to accomplish this by hosting classes about many sustainable topics like composting and seed sowing, and just being a safe place for the community to hang out.

"We just want to be a space for the community," Uhl said. "We want to listen, and we want to reflect the needs of the community.

L.O.S. Vibes Market is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from Noon to 7 p.m. The market's grand opening is Wednesday, March 15. 
 
