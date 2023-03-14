JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Local. Organic. Sustainability. That's the name and focus of a new market in downtown Jeffersonville. Literally, it's in the name - L.O.S. Vibes Market.
L.O.S. Vibes Market, located at 250 Spring Street, offers locally-sourced food, bulk items, and locally-made products like soaps and balms with hopes of bringing the community together.
Owner Hannah Uhl is new to the area, having moved from California with her family, but immediately saw a need for this type of store.
"I felt like there was something missing from everything down here," Uhl said.
The farmer's market in downtown Jeffersonville, Uhl said, allows people the chance to buy locally-sourced products, but not year round.
"In the name of sustainability, we really want you to be reusing things - I don't care if it's a jar from another store," Uhl said.
Community is also a huge aspect of L.O.S. Vibes Market. Uhl wants to educate the community about sustainability and promote togetherness. She hopes to accomplish this by hosting classes about many sustainable topics like composting and seed sowing, and just being a safe place for the community to hang out.
"We just want to be a space for the community," Uhl said. "We want to listen, and we want to reflect the needs of the community.