LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant has opened its doors in the Highland just ahead of its hotel opening.
Paseo on Baxter Avenue is now welcoming guests.
Dishes and décor are inspired by the south of France and the Mediterranean. Paseo offers craft cocktails and offers a large outside patio.
The menu is seasonal and feature dishes like paella, wood-fired halibut, burgers, steaks and duck.
It's the newest addition to the Highlands restaurant scene and a manager said it'll be a great fit.
"We feel like the neighbors, the business association are very keen as we are to see what we like to think of a new renaissance happening in this part of the Highlands and we definitely want to be a great part of it," Tim Quinlan, Myriad Hotel food and beverage director, said.
The Myriad Hotel, which is connected to the restaurant, is set to open later this summer.
