LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The site of former disco ball factory on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands will soon open as a boutique hotel.
Construction on the Myriad Hotel is now underway, the second hotel in the area by Common Bond Hotel Collections.
The boutique hotel is located across from Diorio's Pizza & Pub and will feature 65 rooms. The hotel will have Miami and Palm Springs feel, Common Bond said, and will feature a bar, restaurant and a cafe.
The Myriad Hotel is expected to open at the end of summer. To book your reservation now, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.