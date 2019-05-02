LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Norton Healthcare bought the vacant former Walmart Neighborhood Market store at 3101 Poplar Level Road for a little more than $4 million last month, according to Jefferson County property records.
The store was one of three that Walmart closed in Louisville last summer, citing disappointing sales. It was built in 2007.
Norton is prohibited from using the 41,000-square-foot building as a grocery store, discount store or distribution center for online sales – in other words, uses that would compete with Walmart -- for 25 years, according to restrictions included in the April 5 deed.
