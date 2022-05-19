LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is seeking community input as it plans to build a hospital in west Louisville.
The new hospital planned for 28th Street at West Broadway is scheduled to open in 2024. It will be the first new hospital in west Louisville in more than 150 years.
According to a news release, Norton Healthcare is working with health care provides, families and local leaders to identify services that benefit everyone. Norton Healthcare wants feedback from the community to determine specific needs for the facility.
The survey is available in English, Spanish and Swahili. The survey takes a few minutes to complete.
The survey asks participants questions like what challenges themselves or their families have faced when seeking health care services.
To take the survey online, click here. Paper surveys for groups or organizations can be requested by emailing westlouisvillehospital@nortonhealthcare.org.
According to a news release, Norton Healthcare provided care to around 60% of west Louisville's population in 2021.
Plans call for on-site adults and pediatric primary care along with an emergency room, inpatient care and outpatient functions. Imaging services, including X-rays and CT scans, will be available, along with specialty care including women’s health, cardiology, neurology and endocrinology, according to the release.
