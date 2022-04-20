LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is taking the next step in building the first new hospital in west Louisville in more than 150 years.
In a news release Wednesday, Norton announced the selection of Moody Nolan to design the state-of-the art facility. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Moody Nolan is the nation's largest African American owned and managed design firm. It's the same firm that designed the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The new hospital planned for 28th Street at West Broadway is scheduled to open in 2024. It is expected to create at least 100 jobs.
Plans call for on-site adults and pediatric primary care along with an emergency room, inpatient care and outpatient functions. Imaging services, including X-rays and CT scans, will be available, along with specialty care including women’s health, cardiology, neurology and endocrinology, according to the release.
Norton Healthcare partnered with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky to invest $100 million in west Louisville. The hospital will be part of a larger Opportunity Campus.
Louisville architect Carey Anderson, the first African American architect licensed in Kentucky, will be part of the team working on the hospital project. To follow updates on the new hospital, go to WestLouisvilleHospital.org.
