LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two weeks after being hit in a "cyber event," Norton Healthcare continues to reel from the hack, which has disrupted operations across the Louisville-area health and hospital system that serves about 600,000 patients a year.
In an update shared Monday evening, Norton said patients are experiencing "long wait times" when trying to reach Norton offices by phone, as well as "delays in network-related capabilities" such as imaging, lab and test results, prescription fulfillment and messaging through MyChart, the system’s electronic medical records software.
Norton has said it is working with law enforcement related to the May 9 incident.
Norton providers are "working through a backlog" of MyChart messages and prescriptions for uncontrolled substances are being "called in" to the patient’s pharmacy of choice, Norton said Monday.
"If you are awaiting test or imaging results, we are working as quickly as we can to bring systems back online. Patients with urgent medical needs will be attended to first," Norton said in the Monday evening update.
Norton is a healthcare giant with about $4.7 billion in assets, including five hospitals and eight outpatient centers. The system also operates 18 urgent care clinics and 289 doctors’ offices. Norton brought in $3.6 billion in revenue in 2022.
