LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several popular body sprays are being recalled for concerns over a cancer-causing chemical.
Procter and Gamble issued a voluntary recall of 18 versions of its Old Spice and Secret anti-perspirants.
The FDA says the product may contain benzene, which can lead to cancers like leukemia and blood cancers, as well as life-threatening blood disorders.
The company says it has not received any reports of adverse effects from its products.
The FDA also says if you have the product, do not use it. Throw it away and contact P & G online for a refund. Here are the products and codes in the recall:
UPC
Description
037000728870
Old Spice Sweat Defense Pure Sport Plus Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g
037000728863
Old Spice Sweat Defense Stronger Swagger Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g
012044029053
Old Spice Sweat Defense Ultimate Captain Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g
056100008965
Secret Baby Powder Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 122 g
037000747765
Secret Outlast Completely Clean Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g
037000747826
Secret Outlast Protecting Powder Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g
037000729587
Secret Dry Spray Lavender Anti-perspirant/Deodorant 107 g
037000729600
Secret Dry Spray Waterlily Anti-perspirant/Deodorant 107 g
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in Canada through retail outlets and online. All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue including body spray products, solid sticks, soft solids and gel antiperspirants and deodorant products.
Consumers with questions can call the P & G Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST. Consumers can also visit www.oldspice.com or www.secret.com for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to be reimbursed.
- Complete and submit the report Online: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/apps/radar/CPS-SPC-0001.08.html
- Regular Mail: Complete the form online, under the Submit Options section, select “Print and submit by post” and mail to address provided. For any questions, call 1-866-662-0666.
