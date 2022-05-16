LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County celebrated the premiere of La Grange being on the HGTV show "Home Town Kickstart" on Sunday night with a sold out watch party.
"It's so neat because we know these people, these are our people," said La Grange Main Street Executive Director Teresa Boling. "And to see these good things happening to them, and being able to celebrate that together, is really what community is all about."
HGTV's "Home Town" series features husband and wife Ben and Erin Napier, who are are on mission to help restore their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Their historic renovations have helped transform homes and businesses in the small town.
The spin-off called "Home Town Kickstart presented by People" magazine gives six small towns a fresh start, including La Grange.
As part of the show, a "Be Kind" mural was painted near Main Street in La Grange, which has been dubbed the "Kindness Capitol of Kentucky." Oldham County sisters Raegan and Rylyn Richins first got the idea to make "Be Kind" signs after seeing similar ones in LaRue County. The signs can now be seen across the area.
During the show, La Grange residents Brandi and Andrew Dunk, who run a day care from their home for children of essential workers, also received a "much-needed makeover" at their home.
"I never thought I'd have a kitchen like this or a play area like that, but it's really humbling," said Brandi. "We're extremely, extremely thankful for everybody involved. From the talent to the crew to people in the community."
A new design hub for local small businesses was also created during the show called the Alley Loop project. In hopes of beautifying the alleys around Main Street, repurposed horse trailers will be turned into pop-up shops for local artists.
The city plans to fill a mile-long loop with alley spaces like the one HGTV designed over the next couple years.
"Along the way, they can stop, have a drink, play a game, hangout with some friends and then go into the Main Street and shop and eat," said Boling.
Business owners are already noticing a buzz, some usually closed on Mondays opening their doors for new visitors.
"I ended up letting in six people from out of state because I didn't want them to miss the opportunity because they saw the show last night, wanted to come to Main Street," said Jody Curry.
She says they're anticipating a big tourism boost.
“We’re excited and we’re nervous – but we’re nervous in a good way,” said Curry. "We're going nowhere but up in this town."
Boling hopes to see other businesses join them for the ride.
"We have a few empty buildings, we would love to have a few more restaurants, that would be phenomenal," said Boling."We're excited that people know about us, and know that we are thriving here, and we have a great community here, and this is a good place to be."
The three projects that were part of the show were also on display Sunday, before the 800-person watch party kicked off at Southeast Christian Church in La Grange.
The episode "Love for La Grange' airs again Monday night, and on May 22, May 25, May 29 and June 15.
