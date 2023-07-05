JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After 10 years as president and CEO of southern Indiana's quasi chamber of commerce, Wendy Dant Chesser said a new opportunity to move the region forward was too good to pass up.
Chesser has been with One Southern Indiana since 2012, having served as the company's third president and first female president.
"The team of individuals at One Southern Indiana are the most dedicated, passionate people I've ever had the opportunity to work with, and, because of that, I'm not worried about the future of this organization," Chesser said Wednesday.
Chesser will now be the chief director of corporate strategy and external affairs for River Ridge Development Authority, which has a massive commerce center in in Jeffersonville and Charlestown with a regional economic impact of $2.5 billion a year.
"This is where I was born and raised, and to dig a little deeper into the economic future and the stability of southern Indiana was an opportunity I couldn't say no to," Chesser said.
One Southern Indiana is currently involved with more than 1,000 local businesses and projects, and Chesser has worked with leaders on local, state and federal levels.
Jerry Acy, executive director of River Ridge, said Chesser's background and skillset will be "very beneficial" to their success.
"One Southern Indiana, under her leadership, played a major role in our success here," Acy said. "So they have been a part of just about every project that we have landed."
Chesser helped secure the $50 million READI grant which helped fund infrastructure projects such as parks, trails, the South Clarksville development and wastewater treatment facilities.
"It is wonderful to see all of that happening, because the READI program really gave us an opportunity to shine a positive light on what southern Indiana could be and wanted to be," Chesser said.
She is most proud of how southern Indiana collaborated with nearby cities, all with the goal of making the region better as a whole by working together.'
"I know a lot of this was already in the works prior to me coming back home, but to be able to help add some accelerant to that flame has just been wonderful," Chesser said.
With River Ridge growing every few weeks with new development, Chesser is excited to help with that — just from a different role.
"It will be wonderful to go be a part of that team that is making everything happen," she said. "And it is almost a juxtaposition, because now I get to support One Southern Indiana from the outside."
Chesser's last day with One Southern Indiana will be Oct. 26. A new CEO has not been named.
