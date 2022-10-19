LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of items from Joe Ley Antiques are up for auction. 

According to a post on the Harritt Group Facebook page, Joe Ley died recently, and now, hand-picked items from his 60 years in business on Market Street are for sale exclusively online. 

Bidding opens at 1 p.m. Oct. 19, and ends Oct. 26. The auction will be conducted over several sessions. Prospective buyers may inspect items at 1726 Mellwood Ave. on Monday, Oct. 24, from 1-3 p.m. To schedule a private showing, click here

The NuLu shop once boasted more than 2 acres of collectible antiques. The hand-picked items up for sale include furniture, toys, Kentucky- and Indiana-themed collectibles, antique signs and more, according to the listing on the auction site

There's also a large selection of memorabilia from Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park, including a Fontaine Ferry Park cast aluminum horse, figurines, a wooden plaque from The Comet roller coaster and other items from the iconic amusement park. 

