NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Business is booming in New Albany with the opening of a new restaurant.
A Panera Bread opened Thursday on State Street, just off Interstate 265.
The restaurant joins other new businesses popping up in the area in the last few months, just part of the economic growth on State Street.
A Chipotle is set to open soon next to the Panera Bread soon.
Other new businesses coming to the area include a car wash, banks, and a TJ Maxx in the former Office Depot.
