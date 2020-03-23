LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With all of the focus on delivery and carryout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Papa John's is hiring 20,000 workers.
The company wants to put those people to work right away. Some who apply will have an interview and start work on the same day.
"For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we're making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John's," Marvin Boakye, Papa John's chief people and diversity officer, said in a news release. "We want to add talented team members to our Papa John's family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers' doorsteps. We are in the unique position - as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout - to help our communities through this crisis."
Papa John's said it needs workers to deliver food safely to customers.
For the best way to apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.