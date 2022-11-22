LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A health care company is hosting a virtual job fair on Nov. 29.
Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare plans to hold a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. for available positions and remote job opportunities around Kentucky.
According to a news release, there are more than 200 total positions available. Positions include call center agents and claims processing staff.
"Passport is proud to support our home state of Kentucky by providing meaningful employment opportunities for residents located throughout the state," said Ryan Sadler, plan president for Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare.
To register for the virtual hiring event, click here.
