LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifty-five new jobs are coming to Marion County.
Pernod Ricard announced Thursday its plans to build a carbon-neutral distillery on 265 acres in Lebanon to grow its "premium American whiskey portfolio," The American Whiskey Collective.
The company plans to invest $250 million over the next five years to build a state-of-the-art distillery, aging warehouses and visitor center.
It's for its "fast-growing" Jefferson's Bourbon brand.
"We expect this to have a spillover effect on local businesses over the next few years with additional jobs to be created at local construction companies and suppliers," said Jessica Chen, vice president of operations for American Whiskies.
The company said the distillery will be using renewable energy. It also won't use any fossil fuels during bourbon production by instead using electrode boilers powered by "certified renewable electricity."
According to a news release, other low-carbon technologies the company will use include on-site electric trucks and facility vehicles powered by renewable electricity and "extensive use of solar and natural lighting" throughout the property and its facilities.
Additionally, the distillery will "continue to partner with local farmers and suppliers to source ingredients and casks."
Construction is expected to start in January and be complete in July 2024.
"We chose this location very carefully, working with local businesses and government who helped us land on Marion County — a great location, a great opportunity and a great community for us to become a part of," Chen said in a news release.
The company said once complete, it is expected to be "the first distillery of its size in the U.S. to achieve LEED certification, an internationally recognized sustainability framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving environmentally friendly buildings."
Pernod Ricard said it's the second-largest worldwide producer of wines and spirits. It also produces Absolut Vodka, Glenlivet and Chivas Brothers.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.