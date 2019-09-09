LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pizzeria has shut down its Louisville location.
According to an e-mail that was distributed to its patrons Monday morning, Pieology has permanently closed its location at 2043 South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Taylorsville Road.
"Thank you for all the amazing pizza creations you've made here," the announcement states. "We look forward to making your favorite pizzas again soon at one of our other locations."
The only other Pieology location in Kentucky is in Florence.
No reason was given for the closure.
