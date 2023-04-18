JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The public is invited to attend an open house Tuesday to discuss proposed plans to redevelop the old Jeffboat site along the Ohio River in Jeffersonville.
Landowner American Commercial Barge Line and the city announced plans to redevelop the site last September. The group will present potential development opportunities to the community during an open house Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
People will also have a chance to share what they'd like to see built on the site. The open house will be held at the Carriage House, next to the Howard Steamboat Museum, off Utica Pike. Several opinions were expressed during a recent public hearing in January.
The closure of the nation's largest inland shipbuilder and major employer in 2018 marked the end of a 189-year history in the city.
The property and the area surrounding it is about 1 mile long and covers 100 acres just outside downtown Jeffersonville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.