LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A real estate website ranked Louisville inside its top 10 for "Best Beer Cities."
On realestatewitch.com, the list is based on breweries and bars per capita, prices, and Yelp ratings.
Coming in at No. 6, the list praises Louisville for having 24 bars per 100,000 residents, specifically highlighting Monnik Beer Company and Atrium Brewing.
Pittsburgh was ranked No. 1, followed by Cincinnati, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Denver.
