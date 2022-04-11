LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast opened it's first Louisville location a few months ago. Now, it's ready for its second location.
In a release, BBB said it will open this summer at Brownsboro Crossing in the former location of Corbett's: An American Place used to be.
"When this location became available, which was originally the old Von Allman Dairy Farmhouse, we knew that we could not pass it up. It will be a lot of fun to operate a breakfast/lunch concept out of an old farmhouse which also happens to be on the National Historic Register," said Steve Ritchie, founder and CEO of Endeavor Restaurant Group, in a news release.
The new location is at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd and will be open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The official opening date has not been announced yet.
Big Bad Breakfast opened its first Louisville breakfast spot in the former Lynn's Paradise Cafe on Barret Avenue between the Highlands and Germantown. The restaurant chain was established in 2008 and has other locations throughout the southern region.
Related stories:
- Big Bad Breakfast set to open next week on Barret Avenue
- Big Bad Breakfast moves in to the Highlands neighborhood
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.