LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A new restaurant opens in the old Lynn's Paradise Cafe location.
Chef John Currence always had a love affair with breakfast.
The first meal of the day was always a driving forcing in his life.
Big Bad Breakfast is a chain with eight locations in the south.
The first one opened in 2008.
The new Louisville venture at 984 Barret Avenue serves the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods.
The breakfast menu includes house-cured Tabasco Brown Sugar Bacon, crispy southern fried chicken, Weisenberger Grits, Steel-Cut Oatmeal and Sunergos Espresso.
Oh, and don't forget lunch.
