LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November
The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place.
"The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and sweet bay magnolias are two of my favorite spots for dining. Dean Corbett left a lasting impression on the Louisville restaurant scene, and we hope to create many more memorable experiences over the coming years in this amazing space.” said Founder & CEO Stevie Ritchie in a news release.
The new restaurant will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushroom, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
The restaurant is scheduled to open Nov. 15 for breakfast and lunch. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Big Bad Breakfast opened its first Louisville breakfast spot in the former Lynn's Paradise Cafe on Barret Avenue between the Highlands and Germantown in February.
The restaurant chain was established in 2008 and has other locations throughout the south.
