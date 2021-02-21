LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 50 years, Shively Sporting Goods is closing its store at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
The family-owned business was acquired by BSN Sports and is liquidating its longtime storefront, according to a tweet Sunday from the Shively Sporting Goods account.
"Thank you to everyone in the community who has been bringing up the great memories that our store has fortunate enough to be a part of for over 52 years," another tweet from the account says. "This has been an emotional week for all involved."
BSN Sports plans to build a 1,500-square-foot showroom where the store's current warehouse is located. At the showroom, coaches will be able to design logos and uniforms for their teams.
Current Shively Sporting Goods employees said the acquisition had been discussed for nearly 10 years. A tweet from the business says its sales staff, as well as "some of our support staff," will merge with BSN Sports.
"While it's a sad day locally that we will no longer have a storefront in the near future, our customers, our sales staff, Shively, everyone at BSN sports just got a lot stronger," said Robby Wine, Shively Sporting Goods' sales manager. "It allows us to move into the future."
Thank you to everyone in the community who has been bringing up the great memories that our store has fortunate enough to be a part of for over 52 years. This has been an emotional week for all involved.— ShivelySportingGoods (@SHIVELYSPORTS) February 20, 2021
The store is holding a 50% off liquidation sale for the next week. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday "with some Saturdays mixed in as well," according to a tweet.
Bob Flanders founded Shively Sporting Goods in 1968, according to its website, and the business grew into "Kentucky’s largest and oldest independent sporting goods dealer."
Flanders' children, Trish Morrison Kall and Mike Flanders, took over their father's business and currently serve as co-owners.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.