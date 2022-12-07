LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people visited the Highlands over the weekend for Bardstown Road Aglow, giving a needed boost to many small businesses.
The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants and shops.
"The No. 1 retail of many of the businesses is Bardstown Road Aglow," said Aaron Givhan, president of the Highlands Commerce Guild.
The annual event had roughly 30,000 people in attendance this year. The 10-hour event featured discounts on food, drinks and merchandise at places along Bardstown Road, the Douglas Loop and Baxter and Barret Avenues.
The owner of Vintage Style and Designs' said that's a little less people than years past, but sales were still strong. Aglow provided a jumpstart after what some considered a slow start to the holiday shopping season.
"November was a little slow," said Brandy Siemens, the owner of Vintage Style and Designs. "I think people were focused on the elections in November, but (in December) people have been coming out and about, and it seems like they're trying to focus on trying to find their favorite local shops. That really helps."
The Highlands Commerce Guild would like to see more people volunteer at Aglow next year.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.