LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spring Street Bar and Grill is back in business.
The former owners of the business called it quits in 2020, but new owners have brought the space back to life while also honoring the original Spring Street that was established in 1987.
After an ownership group purchased the building and began renovations, Roger Romines and Ben West became managing partners.
Although much of the decor from the original location was sold in 2020, the exterior retains much of its original look.
"Everyone has their own unique story or image or memory of being here in some capacity," West said. "It spanned such a long period of time and was such a pillar in this neighborhood."
They are serving American bar food, but looking to draw in a wider customer base like families and sports fans. The hope is to provide a destination for fun.
"We wanted to build a place where everybody can be involved, like, you bring kids in, you know, and don't have to be just a bar," Romines said. "You can stop by and have something to eat before you go to a game."
The grand re-opening weekend started Thursday.
Spring Street Bar and Grill will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. most other days.
