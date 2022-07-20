LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most people have heard of a Manhattan, a Long Island or a Moscow Mule cocktail — but Louisville leaders want their city to be added to the list.
On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Tourism, Danny Wimmer Presents and Kroger announced "The Louisville" cocktail competition.
"Whether it be Louisville, Buenos Aires, London, Dubai, or Shanghai, that patron thirsty for a quality whiskey will say to the bartender, 'Bartender, give me a Louisville,'" Fischer said.
"A cocktail named after Louisville is the perfect homage to this bourbon driven city, so we invite you to join us as we make history."
The competition for the perfect Kentucky bourbon will be held throughout the summer. Seventeen finalists were chosen to compete in the semi-finals round, including Angel's Envy, Bardstown Bourbon Company and Jim Beam.
HAPPENING NOW: the “Louisville Cocktail Competition” is underway! Mixologists from around the U.S. will compete for a drink called “The Louisville” (I.e. Manhattan, Long Island, etc.). Winner chosen in September at @BourbonNBeyond. 🥃 @WDRBNews 5pm #Bourbon pic.twitter.com/cZPxCNOz6r— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 20, 2022
Fans can begin voting in the competition on Aug. 12 to narrow the competition down to five finalists. Those finalists will then be judged by Fischer, 'Chopped' chef Chris Santos, and bourbon experts Peggy Noe Stevens, Fred Minnick and Samara Davis.
Besides being the mastermind behind the inaugural "The Louisville" cocktail, the winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize. The four runner-ups will get a $500 gift card and a swag bag.
The winning recipe will be chosen on Sept. 16 during the Bourbon & Beyond music festival.
