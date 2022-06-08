LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taziki's Mediterranean Café has opened its first location in southern Indiana.
A ribbon cutting was held for the Mediterranean restaurant in Jeffersonville on Wednesday morning.
The location on Veterans Parkway, near Hamburg Pike, has an outdoor patio and a drive-thru.
The menu includes everything from salads to gyros, to salmon and baklava.
"Well, we're very excited about the food. It's really what drives our passion about Taziki's," Taziki's Mediteraneran Cafe owner Jeff Wilkins said. "The fresh and the southern infusion with the Greek inspired menu just makes it exciting to bring this to Jeffersonville."
The location is Taziki's second in Indiana. They also have locations in Middletown and St. Matthews.
The Jeffersonville store opens at 11 a.m. each day.
