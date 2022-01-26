LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations will donate 100% of profits made on Feb. 7 to support the American Tinnitus Association.
Additionally, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of profits made in online sales of all Texas Roadhouse gift cards co-branded with the American Tinnitus Association through March 31.
The fundraiser is being held to honor the company's late founder, Kent Taylor, who battled with tinnitus and died last March.
“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”
Tinnitus is a ringing or buzzing in the ear that can be constant, and is listed among post-COVID related symptoms.
The gift cards are available online.
