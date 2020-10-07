LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas staple is coming to southern Indiana.
Torchy's Tacos is expanding to Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
The Austin-based "craft casual" taco chain is known for its creative take on street tacos, Green Chile Queso and fresh margaritas.
The Veterans Parkway location is expected to open in the spring or summer of 2021 and will be the first Torchy's restaurant in Indiana.
Torchy's Jeffersonville is also looking for managers. To apply, click here.
