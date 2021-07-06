LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota is making a big donation for help auto tech students in Kentucky.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky is donating 32 cars for automotive technology programs at 11 of the colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, which includes JCTC and ECTC.
Toyota is giving the schools 2018-21 models of the Camry, Avalon and Lexus, including several hybrid models. The donation allows students to learn about the latest technology in the automotive industry and prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs.
“We are extremely appreciative of this gift from Toyota,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said in a release. “Technology changes rapidly so these new vehicles will help students be prepared to walk out of college and step into a high demand career.”
Toyota said it believes in partnering with educators to help develop a future workforce.
