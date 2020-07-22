LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany restaurant damaged by fire in May is preparing to reopen.
Tucker's American Favorites is scheduled to reopen July 23. It has been closed since May when a fire started in the nail salon a few doors down in the strip mall on State Street and Daisy Lane.
Several other businesses are located in the strip mall, including Sun Tan City, Neon Nails and Mortensen Family Dental. New Albany fire officials said in May that an employee at Sun Tan City smelled smoke and called 911. No injuries were reported.
The restaurant posted pictures on Facebook showing off its renovations that include an updated look on the inside.
