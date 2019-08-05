LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire has caused the Tumbleweed restaurant in Okolona to temporarily shut down.
According to a release, the fire was caused by "a malfunction in the grill exhaust system."
The fire happened Aug. 1 at the restaurant, located at 4255 Outer Loop. The flames destroyed the building's ventilation unit and damaged the roof.
No one was hurt in the fire.
An exact re-opening date for the restaurant has not been given, but company officials say they hope to have the restaurant back in business sometime later this month.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.