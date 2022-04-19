LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville UPS employees assembled personal hygiene kits for the homeless community Tuesday morning.
More than 3,500 kits were assembled by aircraft maintenance workers. The items will be distributed by the Coalition for the Homeless.
The kits are stuffed with hygiene items like recycled soap and shampoo to support the mission of the Clean the World Foundation, a global health organization that provides resources — like water, sanitation and hygiene — to vulnerable communities.
The kits also include inspiring notes for the less fortunate.
"In each kit is a little note that has a little message of encouragement, that you matter, you can get through this, we're here to support you," said Melissa Raley, the director of development for the Coalition of the Homeless. "And that makes such a difference in the lives (of) people ... experiencing homelessness."
This project is part of UPS' Global Volunteer Month. All of the donated materials are recycled in an effort to keep the environment clean and reduce the impact of fatal diseases.
