LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of what is expected to be a record holiday season, UPS is looking to hire seasonal workers.
One-hundred-thousand seasonal workers will be hired across the country, including 3,600 in the Louisville area, UPS said in news release Monday.
Pay starts at $14.50 an hour with weekly bonuses of up to $150 available. UPS is hiring both full-time and part-time package handlers, driver helpers, tractor trailer drivers and personal vehicle delivery drivers.
UPS expects about one-third of seasonal workers to be hired permanently at a time when so many people are out of work.
"We have jobs right now because of the holidays coming," UPS spokesperson Mike Mangeot said. "Because of the continued growth of e-commerce and with so many folks staying home right now, they're really depending on our essential services to give them everything from lifesaving medicines to routine consumer goods."
Seasonal workers are also available for UPS's Metro College program, which has been extended to Oct. 7. UPS said current students at the University of Louisville and JCTC will be eligible to have the current semester paid for.
To apply for one of the open positions, click here.
