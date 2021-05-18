LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is looking for more package handlers to help with a big increase in the number of packages.
The logistics company is hosting Spring Fest on Saturday at the UPS Employment Center on National Turnpike from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be games, food trucks, prizes and opportunities for on-the-spot hiring.
Starting pay is $14.50 an hour. Applicants must be at least 17 and a high school graduate.
To learn how to register for the event, click here.
