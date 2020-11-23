LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are looking to make some extra cash or if you've found yourself without a job this holiday season, UPS wants to hear from you.
The carrier is looking to hire 1,000 people to fill seasonal holiday jobs. And there's even more incentive: UPS has increased the bonus for package handlers working daytime shifts at both the Worldport and Centennial ground hub.
Those workers will get an extra $300 per week through Jan. 9. Starting pay for driver helpers has increase to $20 an hour. Those jobs could help many people recently unemployed.
"For folks that may have suddenly found themselves unemployed, we've got plenty of positions available to help them out to get over that short-term hump," said Bill Geiger, the workforce planning manager at UPS. "Or if you're looking to join UPS as a career like I did -- I started here 31 years ago, sorting packages out there on the ramps, and here I am today."
Those interested can apply on the UPS website.
