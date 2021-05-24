LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atlantic No. 5 is the latest downtown Louisville restaurant to throw in the towel.
The business' owners announced its permanent closure in a Facebook post on Monday.
Atlantic No. 5 was an upscale cafe at 605 W. Main Street.
"We are so very thankful for our customer support throughout our 5+ years in business, and we are especially thankful to those that supported and encouraged us over the last few months of 2020, reopening in the hopes that the environment would improve for us to weather the storm," according to the post. "... We wish all restaurants, museums, and downtown businesses success in 2021 and beyond and we highly encourage people to dine, order take out, and support our remaining local eateries - ensuring they remain open for years to come."